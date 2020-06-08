Jeremiah O'Connor passed away peacefully Feb. 2, 2020, in Brethren at the age of 94.

He was born Feb. 27, 1925, to Philip and Clara (Gillette) O'Connor in Selkirk, Mich. He grew up near Glennie Mich. and graduated from Oscoda High School.

He enlisted in the Army Air Force at the age of 19 in August of 1943. He was a member of a heavy bomber unit as an aerial gunner. After several missions over Normandy, Northern France and Rhineland Central Europe, his plane was shot down over Germany where he was captured and taken prisoner Sept. 11, 1944.

He was first assigned to Stalag Luft 4 and then was part of the Black March for nine months until liberation in May of 1945 and was honorably discharged in November 1945.

The following year Jerry married Harriette Bamfield Oct. 25, 1946 in Glennie, Mich. They were married 68 years until her passing April 14, 2016.

He worked for Detroit Edison for 40 years and lived in the South Lyon, Michigan area for many years until retiring to Brethren, in 1990 where he enjoyed fishing, hunting and life with family.

He was a member of the VFW, Manistee Muzzle Loading Club and the Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club.

He is survived by son, Jerry (Randy) O'Connor, daughter Margaret Perisin, sister Deana (Ted) Flore and brother Albert "Lew" (Ann) Spencer, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by brothers Phillip (Geneva) O'Connor, Harry (Peg) O'Connor, Oatis (Sue) O'Connor and sisters Sybil (Gaylon) Copeland and Carmen (Wayne) Wiederhold.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Pastor Joe Wave officiating. Military Honors will follow.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon until time of service.

Please visit Jeremiah's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee