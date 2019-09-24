Jeri Lyn Daunis, 67, of Manistee, Michigan, passed away Sept. 5, 2019, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

Jeri was born Jan. 8, 1952, in Manistee, to the late Paul and Laurie (Anderson) Richardson. She attended Onekama Consolidated Schools, graduating in 1970.

On Aug. 2, 1982, Jeri married Anthony "Tony" Daunis in Manistee. She spent 27 years employed as a Certified Nurse's Assistant at the Heights Care Center. Jeri was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church - Manistee. She enjoyed watching Lion's football games and had a great admiration for "fast food", especially KFC.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, John Fett.

Jeri is survived by her husband, Tony; children, Nicole "Nicki" Daunis and Paul Daunis; sisters, Gaye Fett and Alice "Cookie" Modjeski; sisters-in-law, Pat (Don) Pacola and Mildred (John) Cushman; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Jeri will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with Pastor Dennis Rahn officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions in Jeri's name can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.