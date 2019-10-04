Jerome (Jerry) Jay Jacobs, passed away Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019.

Jerry was born Oct. 11, 1944 at 2801 Skocelas Road; Manistee, - where he lived his entire life. The son of the late Forest and Ellen (Guenthardt) Jacobs. He attended Brethren High School, graduating in the class of 1962.

Jerry married Deborah J. Jensen on Sept. 20, 1969. He was self-employed and an Outdoorsman Extraordinaire. Jerry thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors; regularly spending time fishing, hunting, trapping, wiggler digging and so much more.

He is survived by his wife Deborah, sister Faye Hadaway, daughters Jan Dulaney, Ann (Mike) Wilkosz, sons Greg (Ruth) and Shawn (LaDonna) Jacobs as well as 13 grandchildren Destiny, DeAndre Dulaney, Christopher Jacobs, Samantha and Olivia Wilkosz, Julia, Jachin, Pamela, Boaz, Della Jacobs, Nathaniel, Markus and Travus Jacobs.

Jerry was preceded in death by his sisters LaVerne Reed, Eileen Hill, Della Murray and his brother LeRoy Jacobs.

Cremation has taken place; arrangements entrusted by Herbert Funeral Home. A memorial/military service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Calvary Baptist Church; 985 Wall St; in Eastlake with Rev. Ken Nelson officiating.

A Celebration of Life and Luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12th at Stronach Township Hall; 2471 Main Street in Stronach. The family looks forward to sharing memories.