Jerome Jay (Jerry) Jacobs (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Jay (Jerry) Jacobs.
Service Information
Herbert Funeral Home, PC - Manistee
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI
49660
(231)-723-3557
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
985 Wall St
Eastlake, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Stronach Township Hal
2471 Main Street
Stronach, MI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jerome (Jerry) Jay Jacobs, passed away Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019.

Jerry was born Oct. 11, 1944 at 2801 Skocelas Road; Manistee, - where he lived his entire life. The son of the late Forest and Ellen (Guenthardt) Jacobs. He attended Brethren High School, graduating in the class of 1962.

Jerry married Deborah J. Jensen on Sept. 20, 1969. He was self-employed and an Outdoorsman Extraordinaire. Jerry thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors; regularly spending time fishing, hunting, trapping, wiggler digging and so much more.

He is survived by his wife Deborah, sister Faye Hadaway, daughters Jan Dulaney, Ann (Mike) Wilkosz, sons Greg (Ruth) and Shawn (LaDonna) Jacobs as well as 13 grandchildren Destiny, DeAndre Dulaney, Christopher Jacobs, Samantha and Olivia Wilkosz, Julia, Jachin, Pamela, Boaz, Della Jacobs, Nathaniel, Markus and Travus Jacobs.

Jerry was preceded in death by his sisters LaVerne Reed, Eileen Hill, Della Murray and his brother LeRoy Jacobs.

Cremation has taken place; arrangements entrusted by Herbert Funeral Home. A memorial/military service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Calvary Baptist Church; 985 Wall St; in Eastlake with Rev. Ken Nelson officiating.

A Celebration of Life and Luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12th at Stronach Township Hall; 2471 Main Street in Stronach. The family looks forward to sharing memories.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.