Jerome Joseph Gramza Jr., 77, of Manistee, Michigan, died Saturday evening, June 6, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Sept. 28, 1942, at his home in Parkdale. He is the son of the late Margaret (Pomeroy) and Jerome Gramza Sr. As a young boy he started school in Parkdale, then later Guardian Angels until the seventh grade and then attended Manistee High School. He enjoyed hanging out with friends at the MRA (Manistee Recreation Association) playing basketball and being involved in other activities at the center. As a young man he had worked at Jebavy and Sorenson's Orchard and was a pin setter at the Bolmor Bowling Alley.

In 1960 he joined the United States Navy. He was stationed at the Naval Air Base in Texas and then served aboard the USS Preserver a ship involved with the rescue of Astronauts and Space Capsules and later served on the USS Wrangell an ammunition carrier. He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the beginning of the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1963.He enjoyed music and good ole Rock and Roll and went to dances at the Eastlake Hall, where in 1957 he met Mary Lucille. Jerome married Mary Lucille Jones on March 14, 1965, at the Salvation Army Church. She preceded him in death on Sept. 21, 2013.

During his working career, he was employed with doing construction work for C.J. Rogers at the Buick Plant in Flint, and then worked as a union laborer for Robert O Nelson out of Ludington for 16 years and another 14 years for Manistee Welding until his retirement in 1998. He enjoyed watching sports, especially watching his granddaughters play in their sports activities. He also liked to bowl and play golf and his favorite food was Ma's chicken noodle soup!

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Jaime Gramza of Brethren, Michigan; three granddaughters; Keegan, Kylie and Kennedy all of Brethren, Michigan; his sister, Linda and Ron Skvarla of Montague, Michigan; and his brother, LeRoy Gramza of Manistee. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Doreen Parn, Donna Kragor and Glory Ann LaFreniere; and by his brother, Gary Lee Gramza Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic officiating. Final interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Freesoil, Michigan. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday morning one hour prior to the funeral service. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.