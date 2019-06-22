Jerome "Jerry" R. Skocelas, 81, of Gladwin, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

He was born on April 4, 1938, to the late Stanley and Dorothy (Fredericksen) Skocelas.

He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School of Manistee for 12 years. He graduated with the class of 1956. Jerry worked for the A & P Tea Company, where he met Catherine O'Hagan of Onekama, Michigan. They were married on Aug. 1, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Onekama.

Jerry managed A & P stores in Lake City (1960-1963), Mt. Pleasant (1963-1966) and Gladwin (1966-1971). He also owned and operated, with Cathy's help, the Associated Income Tax Service, beginning in 1968. Cathy and Jerry purchased the Sears Catalog Store in 1972. They owned and operated this store until June 1993, when Sears closed all catalog stores.

Jerry belonged to Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served on the Parish Council and Administration Committee. He was a member of the Father Artman Knights of Columbus Council #5280. He also served nine years on the Gladwin Community Schools Board of Education. He acted as treasurer and secretary for the Gladwin Business Men's Association. Jerry liked to read and watch sports.

Jerry so loved his children and grandchildren. He is survived by five daughters, Lori (Jeff) Wagoner, of Plymouth, Lynn Skocelas, of Midland, Lisa Skocelas, of Rochester, Lorna "Prunie" Skocelas, of Westland, and Lynda (Rodney Johnson) Skocelas, of Westland; five grandchildren, Martin Skocelas-Hunter, Amanda Wagoner, Sienna Skocelas-Hunter, Justin Wagoner, Vanesa Skocelas-Johnson, and great-grandson, Camden Skocelas-Wheeler. He is also survived by brothers, Richard, Allen, and Gary (Polly) Skocelas; sisters, Patricia (Hugh) O'Hagan and Joanne Krause; and brother in-law, Ronald (Joyce) O'Hagan.

He is predeceased by his loving wife, Catherine (O'Hagan) Skocelas; and brothers, Stanley (Louie) Skocelas Jr. and David Skocelas.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. J. Marcel Pontelli officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

For those wishing to remember Jerry in a special way, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Compassus Hospice, , or Sacred Heart Building Fund.