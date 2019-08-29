Jerry L. Langhann, age 70 of Manistee, MI died Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

He was born on December 7, 1948 in Hillsdale, MI son of Arletta (Nelson) Langhann and the late Ralph Langhann. He served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from July 22, 1969 up until his honorable discharge on June 25, 1971.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday September 28, 2019 at the V.F.W. Post #4499 in Manistee where the Members of the United Veteran's Council Ritual Team will conduct military honors.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.