Jerry Lee Bjorkquist, Age 64 of Manistee died Sunday, July 14, 2019 unexpectedly at his home.

He was born on October 11, 1954 in Manistee the son of the late Frederick and Delores (Seamons) Bjorkquist. He was a graduate of Manistee High School.

Besides his parents Jerry was preceded in death by two brothers; Steven and Jeffery.

He is survived by a niece and one brother; Allan.

Cremation will take place. No services are planned.

The family has entrusted the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center with funeral arrangements.