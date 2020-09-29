Jerry Ramsey, Sr., age 68, of Manistee passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Traverse City Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 28, 1951 in Bellaire, Michigan, son of the late Howard E. and Opal H. (Green) Ramsey. Jerry enlisted in the United States Army on Nov. 2, 1973, serving until Jan. 18, 1985.

Jerry worked as a security manager at the Little River Casino & Resort for 17 years. He also worked as a counselor at Best Drug Rehab in Manistee.

As an Elder, Jerry was proud of his Native American heritage and enjoyed teaching it. He was a member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Warrior Society and was an avid guitar player and singer.

Jerry is survived by his two sons, Jerry (Kim) Ramsey, Jr. of New Bern, North Carolina and Brandon Ramsey of Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter, Billie Jo (Andy) Bialorucki of Lambertville, Michigan; eight grandchildren; and five siblings.

He is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.

Cremation has taken place and no service is planned at this time. Memorial contributions in memory of Jerry may be directed to the DAV - Manistee Chapter.

Feel free to share a memory or photo with Jerry's family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.