On November 4, 2020, Jim Sturdevant, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 77. Jim was born on December 24,1942, in Manistee, Michigan, to Jesse and Ethel (Somsel) Sturdevant.

Jim married Annette Louise Brian in 1963. Jim worked as a home builder/carpenter throughout Northern Lower Michigan.

Jim is survived by Annette, their children Cameron, Darryl (Lori), Michelle, David (Mary); grandchildren Sam (Catherine), Isaac, Ben, Jackson; Emma (Brian) Pendrick, Ruby, Sydney, and Mitchell; great-grandchild Marek Carver, siblings Phil, Gary, and Kathleen Lagerquist, his aunt Lucille Sturdevant and uncle Pete Somsel.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club, PO Box 55, Brethren, Michigan 49619.

No services are planned at this time.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements: www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com