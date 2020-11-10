1/1
Jim Sturdevant
1942 - 2020
On November 4, 2020, Jim Sturdevant, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 77. Jim was born on December 24,1942, in Manistee, Michigan, to Jesse and Ethel (Somsel) Sturdevant.

Jim married Annette Louise Brian in 1963. Jim worked as a home builder/carpenter throughout Northern Lower Michigan.

Jim is survived by Annette, their children Cameron, Darryl (Lori), Michelle, David (Mary); grandchildren Sam (Catherine), Isaac, Ben, Jackson; Emma (Brian) Pendrick, Ruby, Sydney, and Mitchell; great-grandchild Marek Carver, siblings Phil, Gary, and Kathleen Lagerquist, his aunt Lucille Sturdevant and uncle Pete Somsel.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club, PO Box 55, Brethren, Michigan 49619.

No services are planned at this time.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements: www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI 49645
(231) 362-3575
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Opal and Kevin send our love and condolences to all family. Our brother-in-law Jim was a special part of our lives. Jim would freely share his building knowledge, be ready for some fun activity or philosophical discussion (usually in the sauna), and demonstrated compassion when helping others. We will surely miss his presence. Rest in peace, Jim.
Opal and Kevin Flannery
Sister
