Joan Elaine Lijewski, age 87 of Manistee, Michigan, died Thursday evening, Nov. 26, 2020. She was living at Ludington Woods Assisted Living at the time of her death.

Joan was born on Feb. 21, 1933, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, daughter of the late Jason and Genevieve Bouma. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish in Manistee. Joan graduated from Manistee High School in 1951.

Joan married Raphael (Ray) Anthony Lijewski on Nov. 27, 1953, in Manistee, Michigan. They were married 66 years.

Joan was a devoted mother and wife. During her lifetime, she enjoyed spending time with her family and particularly enjoyed the annual July 4th family reunions. She also enjoyed knitting sweaters, afghans, and Christmas stockings for her family.

Joan was active in golfing, bowling, and playing bridge with her family and friends. Joan and Ray were members of Manistee Golf and Country Club. In retirement, they wintered in Gulf Shores, Alabama along with their many friends from Manistee and Bear Lake.

She was employed by the Manistee Area Public Schools as a secretary at Jefferson Elementary School before retiring after 20 years of service.

Joan was an active member of St. Ann's Circle of the former Guardian Angels Church, preparing luncheons following funeral masses for church members.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband Ray on Sept. 5, 2020. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Robert Andersen; sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Valerie Lijewski, Gary and Cherrie Lijewski, and Jeffrey and Elizabeth Lijewski. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Melissa Andersen, Jeffellyn Camacho, Jacquelyn Artim, Andrew Lijewski, Nicole Beck, Jason Lijewski and Matthew Lijewski; and seven great-grandchildren, Christopher and Milani Camacho, Kinley and Carter Lijewski, Owen and Gavin Artim, and Landon Ray Beck; and many nieces and nephews.

A private committal service will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery on Monday Dec. 7, 2020. The service will be private due to COVID-19 concerns. The family will be planning a memorial service for Joan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, 254 Sixth Street, Manistee, MI 49660.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.