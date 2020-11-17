Joan Elizabeth Jensen, age 88 of Manistee died Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home.

She was born on June 16, 1932 in Manistee the daughter of the late Walter & Evelyn (Holmes) Knuth. She was a graduate of Manistee High School. Joan met her soulmate, Douglas E. Jensen while working as an usher at the Vogue Theater. They married on January 10, 1953 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Manistee. She worked alongside her husband for many years in his insurance business. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2019.

Joan was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Manistee where she had been a member of the bell choir.

She is survived by her daughter; Robin (Michael) Kelley of Manistee, seven grandchildren; Jeremy Paschka, Keith (Stacy) Jensen, Casey Kelley, Brandon (Jessica) Jensen, Tracey Paschka, Amanda (Neil) Cheesbro, and Cassie Munoz, ten great grandchildren, and brother-in-law; Dale (Anita) Priester.

She was also preceded in death by her son & his wife; Chris & Debbie Jensen, and her brother; John Knuth.

Family graveside services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Manistee.

Memorials in Joan's name may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.

Please share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovfh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.