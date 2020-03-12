Joan Swindell, 81, born in Manistee, formerly of Ravenna and Grandville, Michigan, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, March 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Martha Mielcarek; her infant twin brother and sister, John and Mary; her uncle, Joe Staffnik; and great-nephew, Grant Barror.

She is survived by her three daughters, Connie Graham; and her children, Parker and MacKenzie; Tracy Weibel and her children Winston, Natalie, Allison, and Cameron; Margie (Tim) Hoving and their children, Brendan and Juliana; sister, Marilyn Modreski and her fiance' Ken Kagen; nieces, Christine (Edward) Barror Jr. and the Neal and Ashley families, and Pennie Modreski; nephews Mark (Lin) Modreski and family, Tim Modreski and family; Dan (Jean) Swindell, father of Joan's daughters; and many dear friends.

Joan loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Joan will be remembered for her thoughtfulness, generosity, zest for fun and life, beautiful smile, and her "don't worry be happy" attitude. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, movies, family gatherings, spending time with her many friends, finding treasures at Goodwill, celebrating holidays and she truly had a green thumb.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sunset Retirement Community and Mercy Health THRIVE program for their loving care and support.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3937 Wilson Ave. SW, Grandville, with Fr. Chris Rouech Celebrant. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Cook Funeral Home, 4235 Prairie St. SW, Grandville, MI (West building), and one hour prior to Mass at St. Pius on Friday. A vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The family welcomes memories and messages in their online guestbook at www.cookcares.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sunset Legacy Foundation.