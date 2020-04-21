Mrs. Jodi A. (Goodrich) Hornsby, of Onekama, Michigan, born on May 27, 1951, in Michigan, passed away at age 68 on April 15, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Jodi was the beloved spouse of Larry Hornsby.

Jodi was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Goodrich, and father, Robert Goodrich.

Jodi is survived by her son, Todd Hornsby; daughter, Kendall LaVelle (Hornsby); son, Bailey Hornsby; sister, Jani Schimke; grandchildren, Ayden Hornsby and Flynn Hornsby. Jodi also leaves behind her dog, Daisy.

