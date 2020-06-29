John A. Kuenzli

John A. Kuenzli, retired superintendent of Manistee Public Schools, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020, at the age of 78 in Gulfport, Mississippi, after a well-fought battle with an aggressive form of cancer. John and his wife, Sandy, are residents of Manistee, but spent their winters in Biloxi so they could keep their golf games in good working order.

John was born on June 2, 1941, on the family farm in Mikado, Michigan, to Russell and Velma (Goddard) Kuenzli, the youngest of four boys. John and his brothers worked on the farm and were raised to help their neighbors, and it was there that he learned the values of hard work and care for community.

John graduated salutatorian from Oscoda High School where he was an athlete, musician and class leader. Upon graduation, he attended Michigan State University where he received a bachelor's degree and master's degree in education and later, a Specialist Degree in Labor and Industrial Relations. He remained a loyal Spartan to the end.

John's career was devoted to public education. He was a gifted math and science teacher, a beloved principal (Saugatuck High School), and later moved into policy and administration as the superintendent of Manistee Public Schools. Upon his retirement John continued his work in public education as a consultant with NEOLA.

John was committed to community service through his church and his membership and leadership in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He remained an active musician into his later years playing tuba with the Scottville Clown Band and the Salt City Dixie Jazz Band. Through his association with NEOLA John was able to travel and enjoy seeing a bit of the world. John's greatest passion was for the game of golf and he played right up until the week he passed away.

John was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Dale Kuenzli.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Reckow) Kuenzli; children, Suzanne (Jim) Goodwin, John (Diana) Kuenzli, Stacey (Louie) Blades; and their mother, Fay Kuenzli; stepchildren, Tim (Paula) Batzer, Stacey Batzer; grandchildren, Sean, John and Cody Goodwin, Connor and Jacob Kuenzli, Devyn and Jordan Blades, and Dezyare and Brandon Batzer; brothers, Howard Kuenzli, and Ron (Darlene) Kuenzli; in-laws, Carolyn (Rich) VanAelst, Betty Griegel, Chuck (Nancy) Reckow, Roger (Sally) Reckow, John Reckow, Jan (Tim) Chandler, Bruce (Brenda) Reckow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to safety precautions from the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private memorial service on July 8. However, the family welcomes and would treasure written notes of your memories of John.

People wishing to honor John's lifelong commitment to community and education can make donations to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Manistee. Unspecified memorials will be divided between the scholarship fund and the improvement fund. Donations may be sent to: BPO Elks 432 River St., Manistee, MI 49660.