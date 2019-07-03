John Carl Fett, 79 of Manistee died June 30, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He was born on June 8, 1940, in Manistee the son of the late Carl and Alice (Rosenburg) Fett. He was a graduate of Manistee High School in 1958 and West Shore Community College in 1982. He married Gaye (Richardson) Hannam at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee on Sept. 2, 1995.

John was employed as a lab technician at Morton Salt Company in Manistee for 42 years, retiring in 2002.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee and served on various boards at the church. He was a model airplane enthusiast, stamp collector, history buff, and enjoyed photography.

Survivors include his wife, Gaye Fett, his children, Jeff (Deb) Fett, Jennifer (Scott) Sawyer, Jill Schoedel (Jim Kubiak), Joy Fett (Joe Morrow); stepchildren, Shelly (Tom) Adamczak, Tracy (Chris) Urban and Tina Hannam; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, Jim (Jane) Fett.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Jerauld (Jerry) Fett; and his children's mother, Joan "Fett" Mallison.

Funeral services for John will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with Pastor Dennis Rahn officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee.

Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.