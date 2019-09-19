John Daniel Kaarto, 68, of Kaleva, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at home with his family by his side.

He was born Oct. 2, 1950, in Hancock, the son of Frank and Elma (Niemi) Kaarto.

John worked as a builder most of his life. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed trips to the Upper Peninsula and the occasional trip to the casino. Most of all, John cherished time spent with his family.

John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Faye (Niemitalo) Kaarto, of Kaleva; his children, Jason (Amy) Kaarto, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Kari (Jeff) Franz, of Kaleva; his grandchildren, Lila Kaarto, Devin, Kirsten, Caleb, and Kira; his sister, Marlene Hiltunen, of Hixson, Tennessee; two nieces and two nephews; and many friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with John's wishes, no services will be held at this time.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.