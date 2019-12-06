John David Steben PhD, of Arcadia formerly of Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Hinsdale, Illinois, 83, died Dec. 1, 2019.

John never met a stranger and will always be remembered for his generous spirit, kindness to all and his love of family. He always found a way to encourage and inspire others. John was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Arcadia. John was a musician.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn; children, Amy (Chris) Baldwin and Sarah (Gunter) Schemmann; grandchildren, Katie, Josiah, Ruth, Elisa, Renee, Julian and Arianna; siblings, Tom Steben and Lois Haertel; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Velma Steben; and his daughter, Jessica.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Arcadia, with Pastor Ryan Tinetti officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Contributions may be given to Camp Arcadia or the music program at Onekama Schools.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.