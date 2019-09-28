John Dayton Harwell, 82, of Marquette, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Sept. 27, 2019, at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

Born Aug. 22,1937, in San Augustine, Texas, a son of Merrit And Jessie (Coates) Harwell, John was raised in Chicago, Illinois. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Minneapolis during the Korean Conflict. He married the love of his life, Bonnie L. Racine on Dec. 28, 1957. Together, the couple established a home in Manistee and raised four children. Throughout the years, John was employed as in insurance sales. He was an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America and the Civil Air Patrol. In his leisure, he enjoyed flying RC model airplanes.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; his four sons, Steven (Susan) Harwell, of Wellston, Michigan, Michael (Diane) Harwell, of Manistee, Michigan, Gerald (Heidi) Harwell, of Felch, Michigan, and Kenneth (Michelle) Harwell, of Fairfield, Ohio; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild with two on the way; and his special friend, Helen Pape.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the D.J Jacobetti Home for Veterans Recreation Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Jacobetti Home for Veterans Activity Fund, 425 Fisher Street, Marquette, MI 49855.

Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family, where condolences may be expressed online at fassbenderswansonhansen.com.