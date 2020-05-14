John Dodge Sturgeon, 71, of Bear Lake, passed away at his home in Bear Lake on May 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 23, 1948, the son of the late James Johnston Jr. and Myrlin (Dodge) Sturgeon in Detroit.He graduated from Redford Union High School in 1966 and attended Schoolcraft Community College and Wayne State University, earning an associate's degree in biomedical electronics.A Vietnam War veteran, he served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant working as a ground control radar repair technician. He married his loving wife of 50 years, Rosalyn Rousseau, on Jan. 2, 1970. John began his 28-year career with the Veterans Administration at Allen Park and John Dingle Hospital facilities in 1981 and retired in 2013.A devout Christian, John was an active member of Grace Moravian Church until he moved to Bear Lake, where he continued his worship with the Bear Lake Methodist Church. An avid gardener, John considered himself a steward of the land. He also loved playing trumpet, singing and listening to music throughout his life.John is survived by his wife, Rosalyn, and his five children Jennifer (Robert) Roos, Catherine (Benjamin) Loree, Megan (Michael) Paterson, Amanda (Anthony) Root and John Jr. (Holly) Sturgeon. He is also survived by his grandchildren Josephine, Kate, Duncan, Aelinor and Jameson, as well as his brother, James (Kathleen) Sturgeon.John was preceded in death by his parents.A family graveside service will be held at Pleasanton Township Cemetery. A public memorial service and celebration of life is planned for May 2021.The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.



