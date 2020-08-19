John Floyd Zielinski, 93, of Manistee passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at his home with family.

He was born May 10, 1927 in Newland, Michigan, to Walter and Rose (Slawinski) Zielinski. John attended Newland School and St. Joseph Catholic School.

On Aug. 2, 1951, he married Arlene Kuczynski at St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Manistee, Michigan. They celebrated 67 years together before Arlene preceded him in death on Feb. 20, 2020. Together they had eight children.

John worked hard throughout his life for his family which he was very supportive and proud of their accomplishments. He taught all of his children strong work ethics and to learn many lifelong skills. John was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and helping others. John owned and operated the family farm with a dairy farm, fruit orchards and growing various crops. John also owned and operated a limestone spreading business. John operated the business Zielinski's Grocery Store with his wife for over 45 years which was established by John's parents. In his retirement he continued to oversee the farming operation and provide advice to his sons. He enjoyed staying involved in the community and visiting with people. John served 49 years on the Manistee Township Planning Commission which he enjoyed doing and staying active in the community.

Along with his wife Arlene, John was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Leo Zielinski and sister and brother-in-law, Theresa (Zielinski) and Willard Wissner; and his two sons, Thomas and Richard Zielinski. He was preceded in death by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Edward and Gladys Wandrych, Robert and Irene Kuczynski, Raymond and Marie Janowiak, Kenneth and Edith Steinberg, Edward, David and Donald Kuczynski; and his wife's parents, Stephen and Ethel Kuczynski.

John will be greatly missed by his children, Marilyn (Lysle) Hansberger of Ludington, Jane (James) Fett of Manistee, Patricia (Robert) DeCair of Thousand Palms, California, Stephen Zielinski, Brian (Susan) Zielinski, Michael (Carlene) Zielinski, all of Manistee; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Zielinski.

John is survived by 13 grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer) Hansberger, Jennifer Bray, Kelly Halcome, Mark (Monica) Fett, Sarah, Eric, Crystal DeCair, Keith (finance Courtney) Zielinski, Jacob Zielinski, Caitlin, Justin, Heather Zielinski and Keaton Ensley.

He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren Austin and Brian Hansberger, Alexis Bray, Faith Hansberger, Jalin and Hunter Halcome, Vincent and Avamae Fett, Lili and Lainey Zielinski, Landon and Mia Zielinski and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was a communicant of the St. Joseph Parish (Divine Mercy) in Manistee.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday morning, one hour prior to the funeral mass.

A memorial will be established in John's name for the Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry of Manistee. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and will be available at the church on Friday.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.