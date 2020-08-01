John Henry Humphrey, 80, of Bear Lake, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

He was born Feb. 19, 1940, in Springdale Township, the son of William and Bridah (Wallace) Humphrey.

Where he grew up on the family farm, John was the youngest of six children. He was a graduate of Copemish High School, class of 1958. From 1958 to 1961, he worked for the U.S. Forestry Service planting trees, mostly red pine, in Springdale Township and the surrounding area.

John was a veteran of the United States Army. He was stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, serving during the Vietnam era. After an honorable discharge, he came home and built a house on part of the family farm with his father's help while working at Smeltzer Orchard Co. before becoming a heavy equipment operator. He retired after 43 years with Operating Engineers Local 324, working at Schworm Inc. most of those years. John worked hard to provide for his family.

In his spare time, John enjoyed riding around on his golf cart, mowing grass, and maintaining their property. He also enjoyed collecting junk, plowing snow, working in his garage, and running equipment. His favorite piece of equipment was a 980 Cat Loader. John was also known as "The Doctor" and "Chucky" by his close friends and family. More than anything, John loved spending time with his family and friends and helping others.

On May 13, 1961, in Harlan, John married Yvonne Mae Currie, who survives him after 59 years of marriage. He is also survived by, sons, Todd (Melissa Kalina) Humphrey of Copemish and William "Bill" (Kathy Gray) Humphrey of Copemish; grandson, Wyatt J. Humphrey of Copemish; siblings, Ruth Ann (Don) Meyers of Lowell, Ellis Humphrey of Lansing, and Wallace (Lillian) Humphrey of Bear Lake; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marion Humphrey and Donald Humphrey; daughter-in-law, Connie Humphrey; and sisters-in-law, Carol Humphrey and Betty Humphrey.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Cleon Township Cemetery, in Copemish, with the Rev. Cy Bowman officiating. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army and the American Legion Read-Osborne Post #531.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.