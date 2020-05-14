John Henry Lewis Olk, 69 of Manistee, passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020 at Manistee County Medical Care Facility.He was born on April 9, 1951 in Manistee, son of the late Arthur and Alice (Neuman) Olk. He enlisted with the United States Army on June 10, 1969, serving during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge on Jan. 2, 1974.John Henry spent over 30 years with his special friend Lois Erwin. She preceded him in death on Feb. 14, 2004. He was employed by the Manistee County Housing Commission, where he worked in the maintenance department. John Henry was a member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and he enjoyed long rides in the woods, helping others before himself, loved nature and listening to music.John Henry is survived by his step-daughters, Glenna Kelley, Nola (Alan) Piotrowski, Tammy Williams and Sheila (Scott) Smith; numerous grandchildren; brother, Dale (Cecelia) Guenthardt; and nephews, Dale and Tim Guenthardt.He is preceded in death by his brother, Don Quade.Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please feel free to share a memory or photo with John Henry's family at www.oakgrovefh.com.Memorial contributions in memory of John Henry may be directed to Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Manistee. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 14, 2020.