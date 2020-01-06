John Joseph Linahan Sr. passed away on Tuesday evening, Dec. 31, 2019, at the age of 93.

A 20 plus year resident of Manistee, Michigan, he was living with his daughter in Northville, Michigan, at the time of his death.

John was born in South Amboy, New Jersey, on Nov. 24, 1926, the youngest of four children of Charles James Linahan and Barbara Nickel Linahan. After his family moved to Detroit in the early 1930s, John attended Gesu Grade School, U of D High School, and the University of Detroit, from which he graduated in 1948. It was at the University of Detroit that he met Jeannette Rassette. They married on Jan. 26, 1948, at Sainte Anne de Detroit Catholic Church. They had celebrated over 67 years of marriage when Jeannette passed away in February 2015.

John, known as "Jack" to his family and friends, was a most devoted husband and father. He was deeply committed to his Catholic faith, and he and Jeannette worked to instill that faith in their children, sacrificing to provide all nine of them with an education at Catholic grade schools and high schools. After raising their family in northwest Detroit - and his 40 plus years of working for the then- Michigan Bell Telephone Company, mainly in the marketing and the tariffs departments - they moved to Brighton, Michigan, for the first years of his retirement. From there, they later moved to Manistee.

Jack loved classical and big band music, and passed on his love of music to his children. He enjoyed carpentry, and his family benefited from many hand-made products of his craftsmanship. In every home in which they lived, he assisted Jeannette in constructing her beautiful garden beds, including building a lovely potting shed for her nine gardens in the large yard in Brighton (where he also built the two rooms he added on to their historic farmhouse). His greatest avocation, by far, was collecting and repairing clocks, particularly antique clocks, an interest he developed at a young age and later turned into a second career. For many years, folks in the Brighton and Manistee areas brought their treasured timepieces to "Jack's Clocks" for maintenance and repair. He was a longstanding member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors (NAWCC), for whom he served for many years as "Mart Chairman" at their conventions, including one of their national conventions in Grand Rapids several years ago.

Jack is survived by his nine children (and their spouses), Jane Elizabeth Linahan, of Cudahy, Wisconsin/Northville, Michigan, Ann Katherine (and Robert) Snyder, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, John Joseph (and MaryAnn) Linahan, of East Meadow, New York, Thomas Gerard Linahan, of Calgary, Alberta, Margaret Mary (and Thomas) Patterson, of Wilderville, Oregon, Suzanne Marie (and Christopher) Leonard, of Tucson, Arizona, Kateri Rose Linahan (and Timothy Richardson), of Bear Lake, Michigan, James Patrick (and Destiny) Linahan, of Humble, Texas, and Fred Francis Xavier Linahan, of Howell, Michigan. Jack has seven grandchildren, Colin, David, and Evan Kress; Patrick and Michael Linahan; Sarah Rauen; and James Patrick Linahan; as well as four great-grandchildren, Evan Charles, Mary Jane, and Valentine Kress; and Luke Linahan. Jack is also survived by his two sisters, Barbara (Babs) Schmidt and Rosemary (Roser) Tikka. A great number of nieces and nephews also survive him. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles.

All arrangements are being handled by Griffin Funeral Home, 19091 Northville Road, Northville, MI.

Visitation is from 2-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The funeral is on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Northville. In state viewing is at 10 a.m. at the church, with the Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Manistee, Michigan.

Those who wish to make a donation to charity in honor of John's memory may designate their gift for either the Pope Francis Center in Detroit or Angela Hospice in Livonia.