John Joseph Miller Jr., 74, of Arcadia, Michigan, passed away Aug. 18, 2020. John was born on Sept. 7, 1945 to his parents John Joseph Sr. and Mildred Miller.

As a teenager, John played basketball and baseball in high school. He was a member of the last graduating class at Arcadia High School. He graduated in the top 10 of his class, although rumor has it there may have only been nine students in the class. John married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Phyllis (Nelson) Miller, on June 25, 1966. John was known as a hard-working farmer his entire life, raising cattle and growing produce. He enjoyed playing cards, pickleball, hunting deer and pheasants, fishing, visiting the U.P., going on bus tours, reading, selling his produce at Farmers Markets, spending time with family and friends, and most of all, socializing. John never met someone who stayed a stranger for very long. He believed in service to his community and spent time on the Arcadia Township Board, Arcadia Zoning Board, Manistee County Road Commission Board, ASCA Board, Pleasant Valley Community Center Board and Onekama Consolidated School Board.

John is survived by his wife, Phyllis Miller; sisters, Patricia (Steve) Tondu and Pam (Jim) Valrance; brother, David (Sheryl) Miller; daughters, Michelle (fiancee Ben Bidwell) Shively, Jennifer Miller and Jill (fiancee Eric Trantham) Miller; son, Michael (Tara) Miller; grandchildren, Jackie Shively, Jordan Shively, Kaitlin (Shively) Smith, Elijah Shively, Logan Miller, Chanceler Massie, Isis Massie and Paige Miller; as well as two great-grandchildren.

John is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Peggy Hulbert.

A graveside service for the family will be held at Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Arcadia, Michigan on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Betty Hull officiating. A community gathering in celebration of John's life will be held at Grebe Park on First St. in Arcadia immediately following. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Benzonia.

