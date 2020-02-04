John Lee Lindeman, 61, of Manistee, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Nov. 21, 1958, in Grand Rapids, son of Thomas and Sue (O'Handley) Lindeman. He graduated from Manistee High School in 1976.

John worked at Four Winns Boats in Cadillac for several years and Little River Casino Resort in Manistee for 13 years. Working at the casino was a great joy for John where he was respected for his hard work and devotion to his job. John had made many strong and long-lasting friendships over the years, many of which were made at the Moose club and the Painted Lady Saloon, two of his favorite places to be when he wasn't working.

John is survived by his sons, Douglas Madsen and Thomas Jon Lindeman, both of Manistee; grandchildren, Roman Lindeman, Lexi Madsen and Kyah Madsen, all of Manistee; brothers, Ed (Carole) Lindeman, of Jenison, Brock (Michelle) Lindeman, of Manistee, and Jeff Lindeman, of Zeeland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lindeman.

John's family would like to thank Munson Hospice, Little River Casino Resort, and all of John's friends for the outpouring of care and assistance during John's illness.

Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please feel free to share a memory or photo with John's family at www.oakgrovefh.com.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.