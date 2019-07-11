John "Jack" Patten Martineau, 84, went to be with his Lord on July 4, 2019.

He died peacefully in Ann Arbor, Michigan, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 2, 1935, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of Raymond and Loretta (Grove) Martineau, and grew up in Manistee. He married his wife of 45 years, Marie Skocelas, on April 24, 1970. They lived in in Stronach until they moved to Ludington in 2000.

Jack retired from Packaging Corporation of America in Filer City, Michigan after 39 years of service. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Local 12585 and worked first as a boiler operator and then as a pipefitter. He served in the U.S. National Guard and was as a lifeguard at Fifth Avenue Beach in Manistee when he was young.

Jack volunteered for many years as a Boy Scout troop leader and as a firefighter in Stronach Township, where he also served as fire chief. He was an active member of St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington, and before that, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. Jack was active in Alcoholics Anonymous, and reached 30 years of sobriety this month. He loved the outdoors -- swimming, hunting and walking through the woods. He also loved watching baseball.

Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie; by his previous wives, Leona O. (Dryer) Martineau and Dawn (Cabot) Kramer; by his brother-in-law, Terry Norton; and by his parents, Raymond "Pat" and Loretta (Grove) Martineau.

Jack is survived by Marie's sons, David (Nick Mason) Martineau, of Ann Arbor and Donald (Jennifer) Martineau, of Stronach, and their families; by Dawn's children, Cindy (Jim) Adamski, of Eastlake, Steven (Sue) Martineau, of Ludington and Mark Nice, of South Lyon, and their families; and by his siblings, Stuart (Betty) Martineau, of Brunswick, Georgia, and Mary Norton of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and their families.

The Mass of the Resurrection will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Manistee, with Father Wayne Wheeler presiding. The family will receive friends for visitation at the church one hour prior the service. Final interment of Jack and his wife Marie (whose cremains Jack had cared for since her death) will take place immediately following the funeral Mass at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Manistee. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding SE, Ada, MI 49301.