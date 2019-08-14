John Robert Adams, 81, of Bear Lake, passed away in the early morning of July 4, 2019, after suffering a massive brain bleed on July 1. He was born in his grandparents' house early in the morning of Oct. 9, 1937, in Arlington, SD.

John's father was a civil engineer for the Army, so the young family moved a lot. John attended many elementary schools and four high schools. He attended Washington State University before transferring to the University of Illinois, where he met Ellen and married her. He finished his degree at South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD. John began his career with the Boeing Company in Seattle, Washington, and continued in Huntsville, Alabama, and New Orleans, Louisiana, working on the Saturn booster rocket. He finished his career working for Collins Radio/Rockwell International in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

John is survived by: his wife of 61 years, Ellen. He is further survived by his five children: Rob (Kaleen), Kenneth (Kelle), Trish (Rick), Tim (Anne), and David; and 11 grandchildren: Shane, Lyndsay, Megan, Nicole, John, Jack, Tim, Jordan, Blake, Emma, and Matthew.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in Arlington, South Dakota, where John will be laid to rest next to his parents. We miss him and will treasure all the good memories.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com