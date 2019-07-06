John Ruiz, 55, of Free Soil, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

John was born on Aug. 28, 1963, in Ludington. He graduated from Free Soil High School, class of 1982 and enlisted in the United States Marines. John was a gifted woodworker and carpenter with a gift to build anything. A man-of-all-trades, he also had a big heart, willing to help anyone in need. He loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing, and was happiest when he was on the river.

John loved his family, especially his nephews, and will be missed by those who survive him, his mother, Estella Shereda; daughter, Brittany (Mitchell Young) Hernandez; grandchildren, Michael, Easton and Cain; siblings, Lucy (Tom) Trowbridge, Rosie Thompkins, Paul (Pat) Ruiz, Beverly (Ray) Harrison, Robert (Darci) Ruiz, Rick Ruiz, Linda (Randy) Wheaton, Nina (Jeff) Bromley, Yvonne (Tom) Conklin, Christina Gardner, Marty (Debbie) Ruiz, Ann (Darrell) Jolly, Charlie Ruiz, Elton Guillen and Laura (Alton) Overway; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

John was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sherda.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Please share your fond memories and photos of John at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.