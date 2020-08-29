John (Jack) William Long, 96, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family in Manistee, Michigan on Aug. 24, 2020.

John was born on May 13, 1924, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada to parents Louise (Haille) Long and Maurice Ireland Long. He attended school in Hamilton and lived all of his childhood on Spadina Avenue near his beloved Scott Park.

John served in the Royal Canadian Air Force from 1943-1946 and completed his undergraduate degree at McMaster University in Hamilton. John received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine (Midwestern University) in 1951.

On June 24, 1951 John married Edith June Mead in a ceremony in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. They moved to Detroit, Michigan where John completed an internship at Detroit Osteopathic Hospital in 1952. John entered private practice for a physician on sabbatical in Whitehall, Michigan. He remained there with his wife and daughter for two years. Returning to Chicago, John completed a residency and specialty in Internal Medicine at Chicago Osteopathic Hospital in 1956.

Falling in love with northern Michigan, John and his growing family moved to Manistee, Michigan where he opened his private practice in 1956, joining his colleagues at Memorial Hospital of Manistee County. In 1960, John moved his growing practice and family into the newly completed office/home building at 215 Maple Street in Manistee. Over the years John had several partners (including John (Janie) Oliver) join his practice that became the Maple Street Professional Building. In 1970, community physicians consolidated hospital services at the new West Shore Hospital, now Munson Medical Center, Manistee. John retired in 2004.

John is survived by four daughters, Carol (John) Miller, Sue (Tim) Flarity, Sally (Tom) Koon and Penny Long Kiss. He has seven grandchildren, Ryan (Rachel) Flarity, Rachel (David) Flarity Hobren, Jacob Kiss, Annaliese Kiss, Kristen Kiss, Thomas (Julie) Koon and Kelly Koon; and two great-grandchildren, Rosemary Rue Flarity and Owen Koon.

John is also survived by his sister, Phyllis (Vincent) Massey of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; nephew, John (Noreen) Massey; niece, Ann (Neil) Burton; and several great-nieces and nephews.

In June 1979, John married Esther Elaine Pierson. John had four stepchildren, Linda (Carl) Recolly, Rick (Jan) Pierson, Cynthia (Tim) Norris and Wendy Dobson; and their children and grandchildren.

John became a United States citizen in 1969. He was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ since 1956; a member, past President and Paul Harris Fellow of the Manistee Rotary Club; Elks Club member and past member of the Jaycees.

Professional memberships and associations include: American Osteopathic Association, Michigan Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons, Alumni Association of Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, American College of Osteopathic Internists - Emeritus, Michigan Osteopathic Family Physicians and Manistee County Physicians Association.

John loved learning and read extensively. He loved Michigan outdoor activities including fly-fishing, bicycling, boating, cross-country skiing and watching the river and freighters from his deck. For many years, John held a private pilot's license and, along with Don Jones, part ownership in a small aircraft.

A memorial service will be planned when the time is right for larger gatherings. The family appreciates the love and support of the many friends who have surrounded John. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the First Congregational Church of Manistee and Hospice of Michigan are appreciated.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.