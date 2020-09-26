With deep sadness, the family of Jon Kuuttila shares of his passing on Sept. 21, 2020 in Gaylord, Michigan. Jon was born Sept. 6, 1936 in Highland Park, Michigan.

As a youth, Jon moved to a farm near Kaleva, Michigan and played basketball for Kaleva High School. In 1955, he married Darlene Dodt and had three girls: Kim, Karyl and Kendall. He became a tool and die maker and worked for Chrysler and Lear Siegler. In 1968, Jon moved to northern Michigan where he raised his family among horses, dogs and a love of the outdoors.

In 1976, Jon and Darlene's marriage ended and in 1995, Jon married Linda Dawson. Jon and Linda would explore the areas they lived by going for drives and turning down roads "just to see where they would lead". Jon loved woodworking and he and Linda created many wonderful gifts and decorations for their families. He enjoyed reading, working Sudoku puzzles and his wife's wonderful cooking. Jon was proud of his Finnish heritage and his farming background. Rest in Sisu.

Jon is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughters, Karyl Kuuttila, Kim Rebits and Kendall Kimbler; his stepchildren, Dennis Padgett, Misty Greene and Mike Padgett; his sister, Lisa Kuuttila; grandchildren, Shay Kuuttila, Lia Rebits, Brittany Rebits, Jared Woods, Alex Kimbler, Mandy Freeborn, Dawson Strojny, Jacob Greene, Joseph Greene, Maxwell Greene, Lily Padgett, Bryson Padgett and Colton Padgett; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Evert and Esther Kuuttila; his brother, James Kuuttila; and his sister, Kathy Brooks.

At his request, no funeral services will be performed.