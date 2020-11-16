Joseph Anthony Bladzik, Jr., age 88 of East Lake passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning Nov. 11, 2020 surrounded by family.

He was born on Dec. 31, 1931 in Manistee, son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Sallie (Bartoszek) Bladzik. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and graduated with the class of 1949. Joe married Elaine Laskey in Manistee.

Joe worked at Excello - Irons Works as a machinist for 35 years. Throughout his life, he was a communicant of Manistee Guardian Angel Catholic Church and Manistee St. Joseph Catholic Church (Divine Mercy Parish).

In his youth, Joe played for the Manistee Saints semi-pro baseball team. For several decades Joe belonged to and was a member of the Manistee Eagles Aerie of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

As a young man, Joe found happiness and relaxation playing baseball for the Manistee Saints, and in his later years found the same enjoyment in a round of golf at Manistee Golf and Country Club. Joe also liked to watch professional football and baseball. He was a life-long Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan.

Joe is survived by his wife, DeeDee Bladzik of East Lake; daughter, Amy (Bladzik) Robb; son, Clay Bladzik; 4 grandchildren, Erin (Louie) Stevenson, Sean (Sophia) Robb, Amber Bladzik and Bre Bladzik; 2 great-grandchildren, Ava Bladzik and Ayden Garber-Bladzik; 2 sisters, Jean Schrader and Harriet Sielski; brother-in-law, Leslie Laskey; son-in-law, Mark Robb; daughter-in-law, Dannette Bladzik; and lastly, Joe's four legged sweet girl, Sophie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruthie Niemerowicz; 3 brothers, Dennis, David and Dale Bladzik.

No service is planned at this time. Please feel free to share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.