Joseph B. Coe Jr., 82, of Manistee, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

He was born on Sept. 30, 1937, in Flint, Michigan, the son of the late Joseph B. and Lucille (Bradburn) Coe Sr. He was a 1956 graduate of Onekama High School. A veteran of the United States Navy, Joe graduated from Naval Commissary School as Culinary Specialist and served on the aircraft carriers USS Ranger and USS Princeton. On Dec. 30, 1961, he married Marlene Skiera at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee.

After his discharge from the Navy he was employed as a core maker at the Ex-Cello Corporation from 1960-1981 and as a machinist for AD Joslin Manufacturing from 1981 until his retirement in 1999. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time in his garden and watching his grandchildren play sports. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling and softball.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene Coe; sons, Michael (Trudy) Coe, of Manistee and Brian (Sue Zawacki) Coe, of Manistee; daughters, Jennifer (Gary) Faubert, of Grand Haven, and Laura (Jeff) Petrosky, of Bear Lake; grandchildren, Jared (Hillary) Faubert, Sarah Faubert, Tyler Coe, Dalton Zawacki, Anna and Erin Coe, Spencer, Jake and Ryan Petrosky. Joe was the oldest of seven siblings. Surviving are Jeannine (Dave) LaPointe, Regis Thomas, Tony (Sandy) Coe, Lorna Coe and Mark (Deb) Coe; sister-in-law, Jan Matthews, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Sam Coe; and brothers-in-law, Ken Skiera and Alan Thomas.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Manistee with Military Honors by the Manistee United Veterans Council Honor Guard at 2 p.m.

Memorials in Joe's name may be directed to Tight Lines For Troops.

Memorials in Joe's name may be directed to Tight Lines For Troops. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Manistee.