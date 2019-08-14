Joseph Edward Lacki, 91, of Manistee, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

He was born on March 11, 1928 in Manistee, Michigan son of the late John and Mary (Kubanek) Linski. He served our country in the United States Army during WWII. He was employed for over 35 years at the Ex-Cell-O Plant in Manistee until the plant closed in 1982 and was later employed at North Point Precision in Manistee up until his retirement.

Joe enjoyed fishing on the river and was an avid perch fisherman and also an all-around fix-it man, who liked to tinker with anything that needed fixing. He attended Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church) and was a life member of the VFW Walsh Post No. 4499 of Manistee.

He is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law: Carl and Alaine Lacki of Manistee, Joe and Gail Lacki of Freesoil, and Jim Lacki of Pewaukee, WI, 5 grandchildren; Jason Lacki, Bradley Lacki, Katy Lacki, Jacob Lacki and Jessica Lacki and 1 great granddaughter Karmen Lacki.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother Stanislaus Linski and by his brothers Walter Linski, Carl Lacki, John Linski and Chester Lacki.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee where members of the Manistee County United Veterans Ritual Squad will present Military Honors.

The family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral home in Manistee on Monday morning from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 11:10.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangement.