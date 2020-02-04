Joseph John Mantyck, 94, of Ludington, Michigan, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

He was born on Feb. 28, 1925, in Filer Township, Michigan, and was the son of the late Frank and Eva (Bartoszek) Mantych.

Joseph served in the United States Navy during World War II from June 23, 1943 until April 21, 1946. He married Sally C. Kula on April 18, 1953 at Five Holy Martyrs Catholic Church in Chicago, Illinois. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 18, 2003. After their marriage they lived in the Chicago land area until 2017 when they came to Ludington. Joseph was employed as a salesman for over 25 years with the Gibson Greeting Card Company, until his retirement in 1987 at the age of 62. He was a member of St. Simon's Catholic Church in Ludington and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Father C.C. Boyle Council #4698 of Tinley Park, Illinois.

Survived by his wife of over 66 years, Sally C. Mantyck; his son and daughter in-law, Jeff and Kathy Mantyck; and his granddaughter, Elizabeth Mantyck, all of Ludington, Michigan. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him.

Joseph was preceded in death by his brother and sister in-law, Ellis and Dolores Mantyck; three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Theresa Mantyck, Bridget Kruse, Harry Kruse, Edward Kruse and Ruffine and Walter Sanders.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Simon's Catholic Church, on Bryant Street in Ludington, with the Rev. Wayne Wheeler celebrant. Graveside services and burial will immediately follow the mass, at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee, Michigan, where the members of the Manistee County United Veterans Council Ritual Squad will give Military Honors. The family will receive friends at St. Simon's Church on Saturday, one hour prior to the mass. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.