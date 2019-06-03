Josephine A. Dalke, 88, of Manistee, Michigan died Friday January 11, 2019 at Cedar Ridge AFC Home in Brethren, Michigan surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 7, 1930 in Marion, OH daughter of the late Daisy (Johnson) McIntyre. Josephine married Felix Edward Dalke on July 20, 1946 at the Rectory of Saint Mary's Church in Manistee. Felix preceded her in death on January 29, 1996. She was employed for many years at the Wayside Inn in Manistee. In the early 60's Josephine was very active in the county 4-H program. She spent many winters in Texas and Alabama. She loved working in her yard in her flower garden and just mowing her lawn. Josephine enjoyed working with ceramics, crocheting blankets for her grandchildren and great grandchildren, working with plastic canvas, putting puzzles together and being around puppies.

She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws Terry and Paula Dalke and Michael and Tammy Dalke, her daughter and son-in-law Joanne and Dennis Pieczynski, all of Manistee, her eight grandchildren Terry Dalke Jr., Paul Dalke (Linda), Dennis Pieczynski Jr. (Theresa), Lee Dalke, Tabitha Utych (Russell), and Bobbie Hernandez (Rick), Ashley Barton (Kris) and Jolene Dalke, nine great grandchildren Anthony, Rakarah, Adrianna, Sierra, Lillian, Sigurd, Nolan, Lucas and Sabrina, her sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Larry Lytle of Manistee. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her mother; Daisy Irene Johnson, two brothers, James & Jerry Willard and by three sisters, Betty, Shirley and Sandy.

A Celebration of Josephine's Life will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Dial-A-Ride meeting room on Memorial Drive in Manistee.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.