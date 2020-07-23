Joshua Jensen, 34, of Anchorage, Alaska, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020. He passed away unexpectedly at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, Arizonia, with his mother at his side.

He is survived by his parents, Eric and Carol Jensen (Edmondson), of Anchorage, Alaska; two brothers, Andrew Jensen, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Timothy Jensen, of the US Navy in New Jersey. One sister and brother-in-law, Emily and Mitch Palmer of Anchorage, Alaska; a maternal grandmother, Dora Edmondson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins of Manistee, Michigan, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins in Colorado and California and cousins in Alaska; a paternal grandmother Fern Jensen, of Fountain.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dale Edmondson Sr., Andrew R. Jensen, Jerome Tomaszewski; and by his grandmother, Joy Palmquist (Evert).

Joshua graduated from North Anchorage Christian Academy and Interior Distance Education of Alaska. He also obtained a CDL in May 2017. He currently worked for Delta Western Petroleum as a fuel truck driver.

Joshua loved being with his family and friends and rallying with his truck in the mud. Joshua accepted Jesus Christ into his life as a teenager and someday we'll see him again.

Funeral services to be held on Aug 1, 2020, at Independent Baptist Church of Anchorage, 1801 E. 68th Ave Anchorage, AK 99507.