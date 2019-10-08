Joyce A. Broadworth, aged 89 of Bear Lake, MI passed away early Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019 at the Maples Benzie County Medical Care in Frankfort, MI with her daughter at her side.

She was born on January 27, 1930 in Bay City, MI to the late Vernon and Gladys (Dixon) Warren.

Joyce graduated from Bay City High School in January of 1948. She married Harold J. Broadworth on February 28, 1948. The day after they married, they traveled to Bear Lake to the tiny cabin on 48 acres that they had purchased from Harold's parents. There they made their home, raised their children, and had a successful fruit farm of sour cherries and several varieties of apples. Joyce, as well as being a full-time homemaker, worked throughout the fall and winter months selling apples. She so enjoyed her apple customers, many of them becoming life-long friends. She also worked during cherry-picking season. For many years, up to 100 Bear Lake residents, both permanent and seasonal, ages spanning from young children to parents of those young children to some in late adulthood, would spend their days picking cherries on the Broadworth farm. It was approximately two weeks of very hot weather and hard work, but Joyce's family mostly remembers the laughter, lunch under the Maple trees, and what a very close-knit community looks like. Harold was also a self-employed builder known in and around Manistee County for his work, specializing in masonry. Joyce was always supportive in helping him schedule appointments, reminding him of phone calls to be returned, and never complaining about his irregular hours. He preceded Joyce in death on July 27, 1999.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her only two siblings, younger brothers Wayne and Allen Warren, sister-in-law Eloise (Wayne) Warren, sister-in-law Betty (Allen) Warren, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Don and Gloria Broadworth (husband and wife).

Joyce and family were very active members of the Bear Lake Methodist Church from the late 1940s until Harold became ill in the late 1980s. Joyce served on many committees over the years, helped in the kitchen for different occasions, and taught both Sunday School and Summer Bible School.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Gayla Broadworth of Bear Lake and estranged son Bob Broadworth of Flint, MI. She has three granddaughters: Lezley (Joe) Sugden of Lawton, MI; Holly (Jarod) Clark of Vonore, TN; and Kelly (Brian) Spitzley of Schoolcraft, MI, two great-granddaughters: Abigail Clark and Gillian Clark, both of Vonore, TN, loving nieces and nephews of Swartz Creek, Gaines and Bay City/Auburn area, and Joyce was also blessed with several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A grandma who loved keeping her granddaughters, when they were little girls, for a week or more every summer, she never tired of sharing memories from those times - - and neither have they. She was dearly loved by her entire family. Her home was so often filled with out-of-town relatives and/or close friends. She always felt so blessed to have a loving family and so many very close friends.

Cremation has taken place. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no Celebration of Life service. Instead, when family members can arrange to all gather together, there will be a private Graveside Service. She will be interred with her husband at Fairview Cemetery, Bear Lake, MI.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001

