Joyce Pauline Renwick, 71, of Kaleva, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Munson Medical Center, in Traverse City, with her family by her side.

She was born Aug. 11, 1948, in Borculo, the daughter of Paul and Irene Potter.

Joyce was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed camping and traveling to Oswald Bear Farm in Newberry. Her family was the light of her life, and she will be missed for the awesome woman she was.

On Aug. 24, 1968, Joyce married Milton Daniel Renwick who survives her. She is also survived by: her children, Sidney Renwick of Manistee, Robert (Wendy) Renwick of Cadillac, and Elizabeth Lump of Ludington; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Robert, Aaron, Brandon, Cameron, and Danielle; her great-grandchildren, Robert, Daniel, Angel, and Kaylee; one great-grandbaby on the way; and 11 siblings.

Joyce was preceded in death by: her parents; her granddaughter, Angel May; and her brother, Ken Potter.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Renwick family.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

