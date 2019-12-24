Joyce Pauline Renwick

  • "My condolences to the entire family! I am very blessed to..."
    - Karen Roy
  • "My thoughts and prayers go out to you all! A few times a..."
    - Danny Hossler
  • "You will be miss dearly. We love you mom from Sid and..."
    - Sid &bobbi Renwick
  • "Good bye Aunt Joyce and that your pain is gone sending my..."
    - Barbara Potter-Mayans
  • "I'm sorry to hear this news. I have lots of memories of..."
    - Franny Zeeryp
Service Information
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI
49645
(231)-362-3575
Obituary
Joyce Pauline Renwick, 71, of Kaleva, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Munson Medical Center, in Traverse City, with her family by her side.

She was born Aug. 11, 1948, in Borculo, the daughter of Paul and Irene Potter.

Joyce was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed camping and traveling to Oswald Bear Farm in Newberry. Her family was the light of her life, and she will be missed for the awesome woman she was.

On Aug. 24, 1968, Joyce married Milton Daniel Renwick who survives her. She is also survived by: her children, Sidney Renwick of Manistee, Robert (Wendy) Renwick of Cadillac, and Elizabeth Lump of Ludington; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Robert, Aaron, Brandon, Cameron, and Danielle; her great-grandchildren, Robert, Daniel, Angel, and Kaylee; one great-grandbaby on the way; and 11 siblings.

Joyce was preceded in death by: her parents; her granddaughter, Angel May; and her brother, Ken Potter.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Renwick family.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuenralhome.com
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Dec. 24, 2019
