Joyce Thersa Gorley, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 8, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was born on October 25, 1935 in Linden to Theresa (Spagnuolo) Preston and John Prestonise. She married Thomas Gorley on November 17, 1956, who preceded her in death in 1978.

Joyce is survived by her son, Paul Gorley, whom she lived with in Grand Rapids. She is also survived by her daughter, Peggy Gorley and fiancé, Mike Anderson of Fenton; granddaughter, Sarah (Ryan) Heidenescher of Norton Shores; three great-grandsons, Luke, Benjamin and Nathan, and several nieces and nephews.

Joyce was also preceded in death by her son, Mike Gorley in 2014; fiancé, Bob Sauer in 2014; brothers, Pietro and Frank Prestonise; sisters- and brothers-in- law, Mary and Lester Heisler, and Rosie and Jerry Skiera; mother-in-law, Marion Gorley; brother-in-law, Bernie Gorley, and nephew, John Prestonise.

She loved her word search puzzles, Game Show Network, playing cards, and watching movies. Her laughter and wit will be sadly missed along with her Gram-isms.

Cremation has taken place and currently no memorial is planned at this time.