Judee Sandra (Coffey) Nicholson, 72, of Manistee was called to her heavenly home on July 30, 2020.

Judee was born in Thorn Hill, Tennessee, on Aug. 23, 1947, to Charlie and Lena (King) Coffey.

Judee was a Manistee resident for nearly four decades. She was a friend to all that knew her. Judee was an avid reader, extraordinary cake decorator and devoted gardener. She loved to entertain friends and family. Everyone that walked into her home was made to feel like part of her family. Many knew Judee as a second mom.

Judee is survived by her daughters Jessica Brewer and Cyrilla (Gregory) Staffeld of Manistee. One of Judee's greatest joys in life was spending time with her grandchildren Tia and Trent Brewer, Finnagan Nicholson, and Madelinn Staffeld. As long as her grandchildren were around, Judee never stopped smiling.

Judee is survived by her father, Charlie Coffey of Miamisburg, Ohio; and siblings Joe Coffey and Jane Peace of Franklin, Ohio, and Betty (John) Bray of Springboro, Ohio. Many nieces, nephews and close friends also survive her.

Judee was predeceased by her mother, Lena Coffey; brothers, Carl Coffey and Doug Coffey; as well as her infant sons Nicholas and Patrick Nicholson.

A celebration of Judee's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with the Rev. Dennis Rahn officiating. The family will receive guests an hour before the service, and an outdoor luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to consider making a donation to help cover final expenses.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.