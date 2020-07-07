Judith Desiree Zwiefka Sannes age 57 of Scottville died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 peacefully at home after a short but difficult battle with leukemia.

She was born on Nov. 13, 1962 in Manistee to the late Donald Zwiefka and Renee (Picardat) Zwiefka.

She is survived by her son Robert Reyes of Manistee and her daughter Rhiannon Robke of Amsterdam, three grandchildren Estrella, Lily and Spencer Reyes, her mother Renee Zwiefka of Manistee one brother, Donald (Shirley) Zwiefka of Ludington, four sisters, Jane Zwiefka of Manistee, Ann Jaksa-Rogers of Grand Blanc, Sue Turner of Free Soil, and Faye Zwiefka of Grandville and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Zwiefka and brother-in-law Michael Rogers.

Judy was a vivacious, high energy, hardworking, fun loving mother. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sports, music, gardening, B.B.'s, Harleys and talking. She always told it like it was.

The family would like to thank her nurses from Spectrum Butterworth Health, 5C who helped her get through the long days. A special thanks to two special angels that came into her life Kelly Cook and Susan Skoog.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee. Private family burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society - Hope Lodge of Grand Rapids or a donation of your choice.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements. Herbertfh.com