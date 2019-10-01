Judith Kay Kulawiak, 72, of Thompsonville, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was born April 13, 1947, in Frankfort, the daughter of Carl and Katherine (Reed) Hull.

Judith worked as a Customer Service Associate at Wesco, in Onekama, for many years. In her spare time, she loved solving crossword puzzles and playing BINGO. Most of all, Judith loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

Judith is survived by: her son, Todd (Erin) Kulawiak; her grandchildren, Carson Kulawiak, Jackson Kulawiak, Landon Kulawiak, Mikayla Kulawiak, Jamison Kulawiak, Samantha Wendels, and Keenen Wendels; her siblings, Karen (Bob) Wendt, Barb (Jerry) Zupin, and Jack (Dorothea) Reed; and her son-in-law, John Wendels.

Judith was preceded in death by: her parents; her daughter, Kim Wendels; and her brother, Robert Hull.

A service will be announced at a later date.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com