Judith Rose Rogers, 60, of Bear Lake, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

She was born on April 11, 1959,in Manistee the daughter of Chester A. and Virginia E. (Johnson) Gauthier, Jr. She was a graduate of Onekama High School Class of 1977.

Judy was a loving stay at home mom caring for her son. She had a big heart and was willing to help anyone in need. She was an amazing artist and enjoyed baking cakes with her mother.

Survivors include her daughter, Dawn Marie Rogers (Jim Stafford); her son, Eric J. Rogers; grandchildren, Katelynn Stafford, Richard, Larry, Shane and Cody Bishop; great-grandchildren; Ruth Ann, Paytin, Cole and Hunter Bishop; her mother, Virginia E. Gauthier; her siblings, James (Donna) Gauthier, Kathy (Scott) Buckner and Roger Gauthier; sister-in-law, Karry (Mike) Schram; and the father of her children, James Earl (Teresa) Rogers and his siblings as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Chester A. Gauthier Jr.; two brothers, Clarence and Randy; and by her sister, Karen.

Funeral services for Judy will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee with Father Pablo Martinez officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family to assist with final expenses.

Please visit Judy's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.