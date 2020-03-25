June L. Williamson, of Fountain, Michigan formerly of Manistee, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was 91 years young.

June Lucille Horton was born on Dec. 2, 1928, in Hesperia, Michigan, to Alice Rischer Horton and Albert Horton. She graduated High School in Muskegon. She was employed at The Glenn of Michigan as a head seamstress, assisted Larry Gunia with the development of the Big Manistee River Campground, and later worked for an attorney's office in Ludington. She retired in 2016 after a long and varied career.

Surviving June are her longtime partner Larry Coolman, of Fountain, Michigan; her son, Gary Gunia and wife Ann of Kalamazoo; her daughter, Rhonda Gunia and partner Louie Kopulos, of Albion, Michigan; and her youngest son, Michael Gunia and wife Diana of Kearneysville, West Virginia. She is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, June was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Horton; first husband, Larry Gunia; and second husband, John Williamson.

June was a great mother who was deeply devoted to her children and grandchildren. She loved going to the beach and living close to Lake Michigan. She always looked after others and would strive to give everyone the very best of herself. She loved to travel and for many years loved to go dancing. She will be sorely missed.

Due to the nature of our nation's health issues and CDC guidance, a celebration of life will be planned for a date in the future.

Please share your fond memories and photos of June at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.