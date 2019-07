Kaitlyn Cole, 26, of Traverse City, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

A Mass From the Order of Christian Funerals will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Onekama, with the Rev. Reuben Munoz presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 .am.

An obituary will run at a later date.

