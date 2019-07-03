Kaitlyn Cole, 26, of Traverse City, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Kaitlyn was born on July 6, 1992, in Manistee, daughter of Michael Traeger and Pamela and Tammy (Gauthier) and Roger. She graduated from Bear Lake High School in 2011 and attended Northwestern Michigan College where she received her degree in culinary arts. Kaitlyn was a pastry chef at Good Harbor CafÃ© in downtown Traverse City. She loved camping, hiking, and most importantly, spending time with her nephews.

Kaitlyn is survived by her parents, Michael Traeger and Pamela, and Tammy (Gauthier) and Roger; brothers, Jason (Lindsey) Traeger, Branden Traeger and Shane (Jessica) Traeger; grandparents, Rosie Simmons, James and Loretta Traeger, and John and Brenda Gauthier; and numerous nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kaitlyn was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert Simmons and Julie Gauthier.

A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Onekama, with the Rev. Reuben Munoz presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington to assist with funeral costs.

Please share your fond memories and photos of Kaitlyn at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.