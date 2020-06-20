Karen Anne Brandt, 71, of Manistee, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was born June 2, 1949, in Manistee, the daughter of Alfred and Marjorie (Hill) Miller.

Karen graduated from Onekama High School and Western Michigan University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She was a lifelong Christian educator, working first at Manistee Area Public Schools before overseeing the nursery school program at Trinity Lutheran Church in Onekama. Upon her retirement, she volunteered to help facilitate the nursery school program at Trinity Lutheran School in Manistee. She was a teacher and Mom to many.

Karen was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, in Onekama, where she served as the organist. Music was her passion, and she loved sharing her talents with others. Karen's greatest joy in life was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

On June 17, 1972, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Onekama, Karen married Edward "Ed" Brandt who survives her. She is also survived by: her children, Heidi (Eric) Hosler of Reno, Nev., and Benjamin (Kris) Brandt of Manistee; her grandchildren, Amelia Hosler, Ethan Brandt, and Lily Brandt; her siblings, Jack (Debbie Lynn) Miller of Onekama, Gary (Debbie Sue) Miller of Onekama, and Kathy McClellan of Tustin; her brother-in-law, Bruce (Debbie) Brandt of Onekama; her beloved church family at Trinity Lutheran Church in Onekama; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Onekama, with Rev. Jacob Sherry officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com