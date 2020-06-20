Karen Anne Brandt
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen Anne Brandt, 71, of Manistee, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was born June 2, 1949, in Manistee, the daughter of Alfred and Marjorie (Hill) Miller.

Karen graduated from Onekama High School and Western Michigan University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She was a lifelong Christian educator, working first at Manistee Area Public Schools before overseeing the nursery school program at Trinity Lutheran Church in Onekama. Upon her retirement, she volunteered to help facilitate the nursery school program at Trinity Lutheran School in Manistee. She was a teacher and Mom to many.

Karen was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, in Onekama, where she served as the organist. Music was her passion, and she loved sharing her talents with others. Karen's greatest joy in life was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

On June 17, 1972, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Onekama, Karen married Edward "Ed" Brandt who survives her. She is also survived by: her children, Heidi (Eric) Hosler of Reno, Nev., and Benjamin (Kris) Brandt of Manistee; her grandchildren, Amelia Hosler, Ethan Brandt, and Lily Brandt; her siblings, Jack (Debbie Lynn) Miller of Onekama, Gary (Debbie Sue) Miller of Onekama, and Kathy McClellan of Tustin; her brother-in-law, Bruce (Debbie) Brandt of Onekama; her beloved church family at Trinity Lutheran Church in Onekama; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Onekama, with Rev. Jacob Sherry officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI 49645
(231) 362-3575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved